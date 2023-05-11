Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Short Interest Down 63.4% in April

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 721,100 shares, a drop of 63.4% from the April 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Sidus Space in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sidus Space by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 26,187 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sidus Space in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sidus Space in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Sidus Space by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 16,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Sidus Space by 168.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 20,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIDU remained flat at $0.24 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,796,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,362,387. Sidus Space has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98.

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision manufacturing, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.

