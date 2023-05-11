Sierra Rutile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRRHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sierra Rutile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRRHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Sierra Rutile Stock Performance
Sierra Rutile stock remained flat at $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Sierra Rutile has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on SRRHF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sierra Rutile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sierra Rutile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.
