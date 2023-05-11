SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Short Interest Down 52.0% in April

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the April 15th total of 25,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

SIFCO Industries Price Performance

SIF remained flat at $2.43 during trading on Thursday. 4,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,532. SIFCO Industries has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SIFCO Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIFCO Industries

About SIFCO Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:SIF Get Rating ) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 13,674 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 0.65% of SIFCO Industries worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

