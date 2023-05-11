Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 173.3% from the April 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SXYAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 295 to CHF 285 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.50.

Sika Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SXYAY stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.89. 50,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,758. Sika has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.48.

Sika Company Profile

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

