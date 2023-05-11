Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Short Interest Update

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the April 15th total of 7,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SILC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Silicom from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th.
NASDAQ:SILC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.24. The stock had a trading volume of 12,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,404. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.35. Silicom has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $231.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.92.
Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.
