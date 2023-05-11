Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Short Interest Update

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the April 15th total of 7,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SILC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Silicom from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Silicom Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SILC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.24. The stock had a trading volume of 12,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,404. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.35. Silicom has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $231.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicom

Silicom Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicom by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Silicom by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Silicom by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Silicom by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Silicom by 214.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

