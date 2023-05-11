Silver Viper Minerals (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Shares Up 3.2%

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 4,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 121,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Silver Viper Minerals Stock Down 7.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.

About Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company, which engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It holds interest in the La Virginia Gold Silver project. The company was founded on April 26, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

