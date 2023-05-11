Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 858,500 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVM. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 137,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.15 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Silvercorp Metals Price Performance

Silvercorp Metals stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,216,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,969. The stock has a market cap of $608.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.01. Silvercorp Metals has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $4.20.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.20 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.