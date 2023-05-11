SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 965.0% from the April 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,869,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SinglePoint Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SING remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 55,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,456. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. SinglePoint has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.23.

SinglePoint Company Profile

SinglePoint, Inc is a renewable and sustainable solutions company focused on solar power and indoor air purification. It is committed to building the largest vertically integrated network for the marketing and installation of solar panels to the residential and commercial markets. The company’s subsidiary, BOX Pure Air, is engaged in the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) sector addressing the need for air purification in schools and offices.

