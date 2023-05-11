SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Trading Up 2.2%

SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (LON:SBTX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 18.93 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 17.75 ($0.22). Approximately 1,574,505 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 265% from the average daily volume of 431,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.38 ($0.22).

SkinBioTherapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 17.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.73 million, a P/E ratio of -887.50 and a beta of 2.48.

Get SkinBioTherapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at SkinBioTherapeutics

In other news, insider Manprit Singh Randhawa sold 89,472 shares of SkinBioTherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29), for a total value of £20,578.56 ($25,966.64). Insiders own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

SkinBioTherapeutics Company Profile

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in identification and development of technology that harnesses the human microbiome to improve health. It develops SkinBiotix technology that can enhance the formation of multi-protein complexes and prevent passage toxins, molecules, and ions, as well as pathogens; and AxisBiotix that focuses on the gut-skin relationship and is designed to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SkinBioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkinBioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.