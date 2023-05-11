Skylands Capital LLC Buys 195,057 Shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,542,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,057 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 5.83% of Cytosorbents worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cytosorbents by 21.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the first quarter worth $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the first quarter worth $271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 129.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 168,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the first quarter worth $28,000. 34.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Cytosorbents from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Cytosorbents Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.31. 50,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,141. Cytosorbents Co. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $4.59. The company has a market cap of $145.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 82.56% and a negative net margin of 87.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Cytosorbents

(Get Rating)

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio includes CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.