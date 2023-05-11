Skylands Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up about 1.7% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $338,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,958 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after buying an additional 1,181,936 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 216.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $218,973,000 after buying an additional 714,737 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 63.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $277,655,000 after purchasing an additional 512,626 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 169.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,284,000 after purchasing an additional 141,733 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.09.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.3 %

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $209.08. The company had a trading volume of 654,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,623. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $264.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Articles

