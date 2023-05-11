Skylands Capital LLC Invests $959,000 in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Johnson Outdoors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JOUT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 15,650.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 36.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 4,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $271,041.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,048.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson Outdoors Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of JOUT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.93. 10,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,843. The stock has a market cap of $613.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.53. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $73.43.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 28.51%.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Articles

