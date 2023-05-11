Skylands Capital LLC Purchases 5,825 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 8.9% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $56,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.56.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $197.54. 384,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,251,212. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.71. The company has a market cap of $120.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.