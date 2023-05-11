Skylands Capital LLC Purchases 9,800 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Columbus McKinnon accounts for 1.3% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.87% of Columbus McKinnon worth $8,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,223,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,159,000 after purchasing an additional 55,329 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,654,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,274,000 after buying an additional 62,842 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,463,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,284,000 after buying an additional 26,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,393,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,453,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,284,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,614,000 after buying an additional 40,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

Shares of CMCO stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.18. 6,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,778. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.86 million, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.24. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.02.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

