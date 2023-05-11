Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Short Interest Up 314.6% in April

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 314.6% from the April 15th total of 4,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Slam Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SLAM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.45. 204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,154. Slam has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLAM. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slam during the first quarter worth about $2,794,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slam in the first quarter valued at about $8,248,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slam in the first quarter worth $2,848,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Slam by 1,661.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 421,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 397,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slam during the 1st quarter worth $5,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

