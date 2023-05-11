SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Position Cut by Capital Counsel LLC NY

Capital Counsel LLC NY reduced its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,905 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 677.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 99.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SM Energy by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SM Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on SM Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

SM Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,438. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.76. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $573.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.37 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 41.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 5.89%.

Insider Activity at SM Energy

In other news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $29,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 404,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,777.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,460. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

