Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) Short Interest Up 325.3% in April

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 325.3% from the April 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Smart for Life Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMFL traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $2.45. 975,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.34. Smart for Life has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58.

Institutional Trading of Smart for Life

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart for Life stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.12% of Smart for Life as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart for Life Company Profile

Smart for Life, Inc acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements.

Featured Articles

