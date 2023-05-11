SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Short Interest Update

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 77.4% from the April 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get SMC alerts:

SMC Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SMCAY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.03. The stock had a trading volume of 30,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,752. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.04. SMC has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.96.

About SMC

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.