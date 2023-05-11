Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.18

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.18 and traded as high as $9.50. Software Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 14,843 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

