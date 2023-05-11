Soho House & Co Inc. (SHCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Performance
SHCO opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.19.
About Soho House & Co Inc.
