Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Short Interest Down 42.8% in April

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the April 15th total of 108,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.20. 1,821,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLNO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $2,535,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc operates as clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. It focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

