Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 15,236 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,236 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 617.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 86,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Citigroup Price Performance

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,353 shares of company stock worth $2,001,830. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,431,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,822,340. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.72. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.