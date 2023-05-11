Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 130.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $303,447.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,944 shares of company stock worth $7,549,248. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.47. The stock had a trading volume of 417,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,065. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HIG. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.15.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

