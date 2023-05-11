Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.71 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,721 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Boeing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,596 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $202.22. 1,978,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,051,530. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.36. The company has a market capitalization of $121.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BA shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

