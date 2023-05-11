Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 138.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,424 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.7% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $81.93. 2,713,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,702,874. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.63. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $102.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

