Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,189,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,532 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,612 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,693,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,269,000 after purchasing an additional 333,220 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SPG traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,591. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $133.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.55 and a 200-day moving average of $116.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.49% and a return on equity of 62.26%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.