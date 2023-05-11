Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 20,735 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $21,789,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 25,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,074,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,998,109. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.40.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.