Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 49,300 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,300 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $39.99. The company had a trading volume of 20,781,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,692,554. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.89. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $44.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

