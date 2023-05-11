Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Short Interest Down 95.8% in April

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the April 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOHON traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.90. 1,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,763. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $26.40.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.5156 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

