Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 88,862 Shares of LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,862 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in LumiraDx were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMDX. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LumiraDx by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D purchased a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get LumiraDx alerts:

LumiraDx Stock Performance

LMDX opened at $0.55 on Thursday. LumiraDx Limited has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LumiraDx ( NASDAQ:LMDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). LumiraDx had a negative return on equity of 3,369.09% and a negative net margin of 176.39%. The business had revenue of $41.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.41 million. On average, analysts anticipate that LumiraDx Limited will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LMDX shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of LumiraDx from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of LumiraDx from $1.20 to $0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

LumiraDx Profile

(Get Rating)

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LumiraDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LumiraDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.