Sourceless (STR) Price Tops $0.0250 on Exchanges

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. Sourceless has a market cap of $525.63 million and $75.06 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007162 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00020738 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00024927 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018406 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,945.61 or 0.99993044 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02502976 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

