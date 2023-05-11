Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $24.00. The company traded as high as $20.58 and last traded at $19.37, with a volume of 233961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SOVO. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Insider Transactions at Sovos Brands

In related news, COO Kirk A. Jensen sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $256,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 380,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,088,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Kirk A. Jensen sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $256,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 380,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,088,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Graves sold 10,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $160,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,692,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,393,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 411,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,528,618. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOVO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 565.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 37.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average is $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

