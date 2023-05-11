SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stock Position Decreased by Strategic Equity Management

Strategic Equity Management trimmed its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 4.2% of Strategic Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $10,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 30.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $3.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $331.97. 907,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,556,296. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $348.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.59.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.