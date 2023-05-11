Spell Token Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5.51 Million (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 11th. In the last week, Spell Token has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One Spell Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Spell Token has a market capitalization of $59.23 million and approximately $5.51 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Spell Token Token Profile

Spell Token was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. The official website for Spell Token is abracadabra.money.

Buying and Selling Spell Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Spell Token (SPELL) is the utility token of the Spell protocol, which enables permissionless lending and borrowing of crypto assets. SPELL token is used for governance, staking rewards, liquidity mining, and fee discounts. It allows users to participate in decision-making processes and earn rewards for supporting the protocol.”

