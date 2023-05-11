SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) Short Interest Update

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 269,800 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the April 15th total of 194,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpringBig

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SpringBig during the second quarter worth $55,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in SpringBig during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SpringBig during the 2nd quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its holdings in SpringBig by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,341,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 823,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SpringBig alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SpringBig in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

SpringBig Trading Down 11.5 %

About SpringBig

SBIG stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.56. 108,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,094. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.33. SpringBig has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $5.44.

(Get Rating)

SpringBig Holdings, Inc operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention.

See Also

