Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Holdings Cut by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,135 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,124,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 6.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,960,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,693,000 after purchasing an additional 181,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,827,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41,061 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 18.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,592,000 after purchasing an additional 198,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,000,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,464,000 after purchasing an additional 43,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,281,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,184,192.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $59,715.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,798 shares in the company, valued at $5,804,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,281,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,184,192.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,917 shares of company stock worth $5,856,485. 11.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $41.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 0.89. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.92.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. Research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.36.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

