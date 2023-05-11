S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

STBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of S&T Bancorp from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&T Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

S&T Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of STBA stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $25.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. S&T Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of S&T Bancorp

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $55,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,658.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 122.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

