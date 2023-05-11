Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Stagwell Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ STGW opened at $5.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93. Stagwell has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Insider Activity at Stagwell

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Stagwell had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $708.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.23 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stagwell will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Stagwell news, Director Eli Samaha bought 750,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $5,062,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,147,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,246,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Eli Samaha bought 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,062,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,147,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,246,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vincenzo Dimaggio bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 181,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,069.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,734,257 shares of company stock worth $255,491,273 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stagwell

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STGW. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Stagwell by 1,951.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 980,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 932,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stagwell by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,008,000 after purchasing an additional 402,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stagwell by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,290,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,819,000 after acquiring an additional 396,381 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Stagwell by 2,766.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 364,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 351,659 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stagwell in the 1st quarter worth about $2,212,000. 38.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stagwell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.