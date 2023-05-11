Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Sets New 1-Year High at $137.83

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $137.83 and last traded at $137.83, with a volume of 23980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SXI has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Standex International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.29.

Standex International Announces Dividend

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Standex International’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 10.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 8,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $602,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,149.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Standex International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Standex International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Standex International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 13.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.