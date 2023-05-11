Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $90.39

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (LON:SWEF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 90.39 ($1.14) and traded as low as GBX 87.60 ($1.11). Starwood European Real Estate Finance shares last traded at GBX 88.40 ($1.12), with a volume of 552,670 shares.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 90.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 89.77. The stock has a market cap of £352.87 million and a PE ratio of 1,274.29.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,571.43%.

About Starwood European Real Estate Finance

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

