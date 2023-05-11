Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Bought by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 85,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 84,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,451,000 after purchasing an additional 623,961 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $787,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $96.42. 679,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,756. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.48. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.13.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

