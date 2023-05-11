Steem (STEEM) Trading 5.2% Lower This Week

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Steem has a total market cap of $86.12 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Steem has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,471.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.42 or 0.00292717 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013015 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.18 or 0.00561224 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00068556 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.06 or 0.00415184 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003633 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 433,712,226 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

