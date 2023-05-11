Stephens Increases Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Price Target to $6.00

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Stephens to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TAST. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

TAST stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,708. The stock has a market cap of $251.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $4.74.

Carrols Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:TAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $445.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.10 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 20.61% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

