Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.952-$1.984 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.97 billion. Steven Madden also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.40-$2.50 EPS.

Steven Madden Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ SHOO traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.90. The stock had a trading volume of 88,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,282. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.14. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $40.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.79.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $461.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.83 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHOO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised Steven Madden from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

