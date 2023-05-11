Stifel Nicolaus Boosts SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target to $140.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

SITE has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.40.

SITE stock opened at $148.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.18. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.45. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $97.36 and a 12-month high of $165.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.32). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $837.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

