Stifel Nicolaus Cuts ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Price Target to $1.00

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1.75 to $1.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer downgraded ViewRay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ViewRay from $5.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ViewRay in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.18.

ViewRay Price Performance

Shares of ViewRay stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,649,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,046. The company has a market capitalization of $159.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.91. ViewRay has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $4.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.65 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 93.57% and a negative net margin of 105.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts expect that ViewRay will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $173,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 654,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,539.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ViewRay

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in ViewRay by 3,537.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 443,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 431,390 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in ViewRay by 1.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 742,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ViewRay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ViewRay by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,840,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after buying an additional 1,036,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 28,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian MRI-guided Radiation Therapy System. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

