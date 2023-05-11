Stifel Nicolaus Increases Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target to $50.00

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SUN. StockNews.com raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Sunoco from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Sunoco from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

NYSE SUN traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $43.48. The company had a trading volume of 23,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,067. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $48.59.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 41.03%. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sunoco will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 7,627.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sunoco by 1,315.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through Fuel Distribution and Marketing and All Other segments. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products, which it supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

