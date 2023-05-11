Stifel Nicolaus Trims Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Target Price to $72.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Arvinas from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Arvinas from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim cut Arvinas from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Arvinas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $24.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.75. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.19.

Insider Activity at Arvinas

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.05). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 227.86% and a negative return on equity of 48.63%. The business had revenue of $32.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 1,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $31,036.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,821.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 1,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $31,036.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,821.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $173,577.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,091,619.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,674 shares of company stock valued at $256,143 over the last three months. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 743.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arvinas

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Articles

