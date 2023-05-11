Stifel Nicolaus Trims Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Target Price to C$20.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TCNNF. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $14.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from C$24.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.24. The stock had a trading volume of 538,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,768. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $16.11.

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded by Kim Rivers on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

