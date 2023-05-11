Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $42.35

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.35 and last traded at $42.37, with a volume of 9445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYBT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stock Yards Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Stock Yards Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.71 per share, with a total value of $26,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $193,076.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.41 per share, with a total value of $49,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,663 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $230,398.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,823 shares of company stock valued at $143,248. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter worth $216,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 288,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,663,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,106,000 after purchasing an additional 311,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 955.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

Featured Stories

